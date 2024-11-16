Four St. Elizabeth Hospital locations earn top grade in Leapfrog Group’s fall safety ratings

In recognition of outstanding patient safety, St. Elizabeth Healthcare‘s four eligible hospitals – St. Elizabeth Edgewood, Florence, Ft. Thomas and Dearborn, Indiana – have received the highest possible grade, an “A,” for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2024 National Hospital Safety Grades.

The national rating highlights St. Elizabeth’s commitment to the highest standards of care, reaffirming its role as a trusted provider in Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization, is dedicated to improving healthcare quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’ through ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals nationwide every six months. It is based on more than 30 performance metrics, such as infection prevention, medical error reduction and minimizing injuries and harm to patients. Grades are updated biannually to reflect hospitals’ ongoing commitment to patient safety.

“Nothing is more important than making St. Elizabeth Healthcare the best place to work and practice for our associates and staff and delivering the highest quality outcomes to our patients and their families,” said James Horn, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

“This recognition reflects the expertise, diligence and dedication of our physicians, providers and associates and stands as a testament to their commitment to delivering exceptional care every day. For our patients and their families, it offers reassurance that they are truly receiving the best care possible.”

Out of around 3,000 hospitals graded, only 29% achieved an “A” nationwide.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is developed under the guidance of a national expert panel through a peer-reviewed, fully-transparent system accessible to the public.

To see the full grade details for St. Elizabeth Healthcare and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

