Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts accepting applications for 2025 summer internship program

The Kentucky Auditor’s Office is now accepting applications for its 2025 paid summer internship program. This annual summer internship offers students real-world experience in governmental auditing and provides hands-on learning opportunities to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent transparently.

In addition to developing interns with essential auditing skills, the program will also emphasize the importance of public service in government and focus on key principles such as free markets, limited government, and the Constitution.

“This summer internship program allows students to gain valuable experience to launch their accounting careers and provides a solid foundation in learning about government auditing,” Auditor Ball said. “Our interns play a key role each summer as they assist in stopping waste, fraud, and abuse across the Commonwealth. If you are a college student interested in government and accounting, I encourage you to apply.”

Internship applications are being accepted in the following areas of the Auditor’s Office:

• Office of State Government Audits and Technology (General), audits accounts and financial transactions of state agencies throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. • Office of State Government Audits and Technology (IT), examines IT systems, infrastructure, policies, and procedures of state and local agencies. • Office of Local Government Audits, audits fiscal courts, county sheriffs, county clerks, and other local offices. • Office of Special Examinations, examines agencies or programs based on allegations of waste, fraud, or abuse. • Quality Assurance, provides research, support, and training to all audit staff to ensure the APA is meeting auditing and reporting standards.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited college or university, have completed their junior year, and be on track to graduate with either 20 semester hours or 30 quarter hours of accounting.

Interested students can submit their application or learn more about APA’s paid internship program by visiting www.auditor.ky.gov. Applications for the 2025 summer internship program are due by November 30.

Auditor of Public Accounts