Allegiant to expand service at CVG with new flights to Gulf Shores, Alabama and Portland, Oregon

Allegiant Travel Company on Tuesday announced 44 new nonstop routes across the U.S., including new routes to Gulf Shores, Alabama and Portland Oregan from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

To celebrate this significant expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39. The flights, starting in February, will expand the airline’s network options in 51 cities around the country, offering convenient, affordable air service to premier vacation destinations.

“Nonstop service from CVG to Portland, Oregon, and Gulf Shores, Alabama, is a big win for our region,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Portland has historically been CVG’s largest underserved market, and this is the first time CVG will offer service to the Gulf Shores. We’re grateful to Allegiant for these two additions.”

With many travelers being mindful of their spending, Allegiant is providing budget-friendly options that allow customers to enjoy their dream vacation. Additionally, the airline has added three airports to its network: Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF), Colorado Springs Airport (COS) and Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE).

“We’re excited to announce that Allegiant is expanding nationwide, offering even more travel options to our customers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer. “These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand. By connecting more cities, we’re making it easier for travelers to visit family and friends, access top leisure destinations, and create new memories. Our research shows that customers increasingly want affordability and convenience when they fly. Our low-cost fares and nonstop flights make Allegiant a top choice for leisure travelers.”

The addition, one of Allegiant’s largest service expansions in its history, is driven by leisure demand and the company’s commitment to providing ultra-low-cost airfare to underserved communities with limited or no air service. A core aspect of Allegiant’s business model is to provide service during periods with strong leisure demand, such as holidays, summer, weekends and school breaks.

The new routes from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport include:

• Gulf Shores, Alabama via Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) – beginning May 22, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59. • Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport (PDX) – beginning May 23, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $79.

For complete details, optional services, baggage fees and promotional ticket restrictions, visit Allegiant.com.

