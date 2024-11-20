Mike Tussey: Anniversaries — special dates and times we cherish so very much

Indeed, there are certain dates and events that have very special significance, so much so they resonate within our lives.

Over a year in time, there could be multiple dates and remembrances that require marking them on our calendars as well as keeping them in a log book.

Even those anniversaries that distance themselves from our personal family; we are constantly reminded via the media that we should never forget.

Television producers tend to run documentaries on the anniversaries of important dates such as the Civil War, December 7 and of course 9-11.

Good reasoning too, because we should reflect on those involved in life and death situations. Then of course, we ask ourselves how far have we come and what have we learned.

However, the question remains – why do we celebrate, commemorate and document our anniversaries?

Looking back through our youthful years, our families have always written down special dates, times and locations so they will forever mark the times of our lives. Of course, that includes incidents through our lifetime cycle such as births, marriages, and even deaths. Actually, those precious photos, dates and times we recorded sometimes find their way into the attic, basement, or even a trunk.

If you took a few minutes today with pen in hand and wrote down those memories that resonate within your life and family, you would be surprised how many you likely have forgotten.

We parents remember well those dates and times of the birth of our children. For Jo and me, our 3 boys were indeed: “Midweek Morning Babies.” Mike was born at 8:41 a.m. Thursday, Chris at 8:26 a.m. on Wednesday and Joe at 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday.

How do I remember those dates and times?

It has to be that special knack for many of us that remember special dates and times. It’s likely you can recite those special hospital dates and times as well. I’m definitely sure you have many lifetime achievements and memories that are anniversaries you will never forget.

Here are just a few to think about:



· Graduation Day from High School and/or college

· Your Wedding Day

· First day on your new job

· A traffic accident that was very serious

· A professional achievement award of which you’re very proud of.

· Professional inductions into prestigious organizations such as Hall of Fames

· Your last day of work in your career before retirement

· The first time you held your Grand Children or Great Grand Children.

Obviously, these are just a few of life’s milestones, but the impact they have on your life echoes every time you give them a thought. Remember the old adage – “If one door closes, another will open.” I firmly believe that because it has happened to me several times within my life – two of which here in November.

I was calling my last college basketball game on ESPN+ – Saturday, November 22, 2022. I retired that night. The curtain finally came down after 57 years of calling sports on radio and television. It was an anniversary I will never forget. However, I was so blessed in many ways that made it all possible. I will always be grateful. A week later on my birthday, another career opportunity surfaced with the Northern Kentucky Tribune as a weekly columnist. My two-year anniversary with the Tribune is just ahead next week. My sincere thanks for the opportunity to join our team. I am very proud.

Have you ever found boxes full of old photos that time has consumed over the many decades? It’s likely you have. I remember some years ago finding boxes full of photos and even the negatives! Then taking time and opening them up as my trip through the “Time Tunnel” instantly began. If you’re like me, some of those photos were rescued and earned the right to be framed as a family treasure.

Many years ago, there was a television series entitled “Days of our Lives”. You may remember it well. If you do, you certainly remember the beginning of the show that featured an hour glass with renowned actor McDonald Carey’s resounding comments: “Like sands through the hour glass, so are the days of our lives.” Hopefully, those days that passed thru the hour glass are filled with your great anniversaries and super memories.

In fact, “Days of Our Lives” which is still on television today, celebrated its 59th anniversary just 12 days ago, November 8.

By the way. For you edification – Today, November 20, we happily celebrate: NATIONAL PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE DAY. Feel free to consume all you wish today. Make a batch of two; it’s the noble thing to do.

For those you who celebrate your very special day today, this week or soon – permit me to be the very first to smile and say: HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.