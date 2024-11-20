Captain Alan Bernstein to navigate history of iconic BB Riverboats during BCM’s Nov. 26 NKY History Hour

Embark on a historical journey along the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky riverfront with Captain Alan Bernstein during Behringer-Crawford Museum’s next NKY History Hour. Join Captain Bernstein on Tuesday, November 26, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live for “Navigating Through Time: The Journey of BB Riverboats and the Bernstein Family Legacy.”

Discover the origins of BB Riverboats, founded in 1979 by Ben Bernstein to meet the growing demand for riverboat cruises. Named in honor of Ben Bernstein and Betty Blake, a pioneering figure in the riverboat industry, the company launched its first cruise aboard the M/V Betty Blake. From these humble beginnings to becoming a regional icon of riverfront entertainment, BB Riverboats has flourished under the stewardship of the Bernstein family, now proudly operated by its third generation.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

After registration, information on connecting to the Zoom session will be sent. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Captain Alan Bernstein began his river career in 1970 as a deckhand on the Delta Queen before founding BB Riverboats with his father in 1979. The company operates two U.S. Coast Guard-inspected vessels: the Belle of Cincinnati(1,000-passenger sternwheeler) and the River Queen (500-passenger sternwheeler).

A key organizer of the first Tall Stacks in 1984, Alan holds multiple maritime licenses, including a 1600-ton Master’s license. He played a pivotal role in creating the National Steamboat Monument on the Cincinnati Riverfront, featuring the original paddlewheel from the American Queen.

Alan is active in the river industry, working alongside his two children, and has served in leadership roles with the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA), including as its president in 1988. He also spent over 20 years on the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board and was awarded the National Rivers Hall of Fame Achievement Award for his lasting contributions to America’s rivers.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. There will not be a program during the month of December, but the series will return on January 14, 2025. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum