Opinion – John Schickel: Thanksgiving reflections — Gratitude, togetherness, community

As we gather with family and friends for Thanksgiving, it’s a time to reflect on the blessings we share and express gratitude for the hard work and contributions that make our communities thrive.

Thanksgiving also offers a moment to pause and savor the warmth of togetherness. The days have grown shorter, and the air has turned crisper. While we may miss the long summer evenings, we now embrace the comfort of cozy gatherings, hearty meals, and the joy of being with loved ones.

For many, this holiday signals an opportunity to reset and prepare for the winter months ahead. As the leaves fall and the year winds down, it’s a natural pause to reflect on the journey behind us while looking forward to the season ahead. The holidays provide a sense of renewal—a chance to rest, reconnect, and refocus on the things that matter most.

Boone County is a generous community, and this season reminds us to remember those less fortunate. Many area churches and organizations are conducting food drives for Thanksgiving, including St. Timothy in Union, the Bishop Ackerman Knights of Columbus Council in Burlington, and the Florence Elks Club. I encourage you to visit their websites for details on how to support their efforts.

A friend recently shared a wonderful idea: to be an extra-generous tipper during the holidays. Whether it’s the waitress at your local Waffle House or the delivery person bringing a package to your door, a little extra can go a long way for those working hard during this season.

I also ask you to be mindful of those who may have lost a loved one this year or who are far from family. Open your circle to welcome them in, offering compassion and kindness during what can be a lonely time for many.

As your state senator, I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve as your voice at the state capital for the past 16 years. My service will come to an end this year, and I am deeply grateful for the support I’ve received from our community throughout my tenure.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.