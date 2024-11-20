Campbell County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam collection activity using phone, email

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents not to engage with any calls or emails asking for payment of any kind.

The sheriff’s office will never call does not collect payments via phone or email.

Residents are reminded:

• The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will never ask you to pay over the phone to resolve a warrant or any legal document. • The sheriff’s office does not send court documents via email requesting payment. • No deputy will ever meet you outside of the sheriff’s office offices to rectify any situation. • Scammers are impersonating deputies as well as using the seriff’s office address — 1098 Monmouth Street in Newport — to try to deceive victims.

Those receiving suspicious calls or emails, are reminded not to provide any personal information or money to avoid scams.

Any collection action can be verified by calling the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office directly at 859-292-3833.

Campbell County Sheriff Office