Another dominating victory carries Ryle to championship game of Class 6A football playoffs

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The last time Ryle played in the state football finals was 2006. Few if any players on the current team were born before then, but they’re going to be competing in the Class 6A championship game next week.

Ryle defeated Great Crossing, 35-7, in a state semifinal game Friday in Union to advance to the season finale. The Raiders (12-2) will take on Louisville Trinity (12-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Trinity has won 29 state championship games, including a 41-7 victory over Ryle in the 2006 Class 4A final.

Over the years, Northern Kentucky teams have an 0-7 record in state title games for the class that includes the state’s largest high schools. Trinity won four of those games.

Ryle will enter Saturday’s championship game on an eight-game winning streak and all of them have been with a running clock that starts after a team takes a 35-point lead.

The Raiders took a 35-0 lead over Great Crossing in the fourth quarter of their semifinal game on a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nathan Verax to senior wide receiver Landon Lorms.

In the first half, Ryle scored four rushing touchdowns. The first two were by Verax and junior Gavin Lyons. The last two were by senior Jacob Savage, who leads the team in both scoring and rushing.

Kentucky high school football semifinal scores

CLASS 2A

Beechwood 44, Lexington Christian 24

Owensboro Catholic 27, Somerset 14

Championship game — 4 p.m. Friday at UK Kroger Field

CLASS 4A

Franklin County 14, Covington Catholic 10

Paducah Tilghman 31, Corbin 14

Championship game — 8 p.m. Friday at UK Kroger Field

CLASS 5A

Cooper 61, Highlands 23

Bowling Green 31, South Warren 28

Championship game — 8 p.m. Saturday at UK Kroger Field

CLASS 6A

Ryle 35, Great Crossing 7

Louisville Trinity 17, Frederick Douglass 0

Championship game — 4 p.m. Saturday at UK Kroger Field