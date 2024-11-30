Missed scoring opportunities prove costly for CovCath during 14-10 semifinal loss to Franklin County

By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune sports reporter

FRANKFORT – One week after Covington Catholic played the role of Cinderella, it would be Franklin County spoiling a sequel as the Colonels fell to the Flyers, 14-10, in the Class 4A state semifinals at Benny Watkins Field.

CovCath (11-3) finished out a stellar season with impressive wins over Beechwood in the regular season as well as Johnson Central and top-ranked Boyle County on consecutive weeks in the playoffs.

The Colonels had numerous chances to potentially put the game away against Franklin County, but the undefeated Flyers (13-0) defensive unit stood tall and held CovCath to just a field goal in the first half.

CovCath’s opening drive stall out on Franklin County’s 12-yard line when Cash Harney’s fourth-down pass to Tate Kruer was judged a catch but the measurement was no more than an inch or so short of the line to gain.

Franklin County quickly punted the ball back to CovCath and Harney once again methodically marched his team down the field to earn a first-and-goal inside the one.

Harney’s quarterback sneak play was stuffed at the line by Franklin County’s Luke Toothaker before a bad snap led to a loss of seven.

On fourth down, Harney went around the left tackle where he was stood up by Delano Collins before Toothaker brought him to the ground to end a second consecutive drive inside the red zone without any points.

Franklin County would quickly give the ball right back to CovCath. When LeDarrius Simmons attempted to convert a third-down play, CovCath’s Nicholas Krallman forced a fumble and Kruer pounced on it to give the Colonels excellent field position deep inside Franklin County territory.

But CovCath would not convert a first down, forcing senior kicker Ryan Urti to attempt a 29-yard field goal attempt that snuck just inside the left upright for a 3-0 lead, which would be the score going into the locker room.

Freshman quarterback Knox Barrett would get the Flyers going early in the second half when he connected with Juice Robinson for a big gainer that would eventually be followed by a 33-yard run by Jack Oldham down to the 1-yard line.

Franklin’s huge fullback Landon Cottrell scored the first touchdown of the game and Easton Powell’s extra-point conversion kick was good for a 7-3 Franklin County lead with 10:44 left in the third quarter.

The Colonels got their first touchdown when Harney danced his way around a couple Flyers and dove into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown. Urti’s kick was good giving the Colonels a 10-7 lead with 0:27 left in the third quarter.

Several strong run plays and a dominating effort by the Franklin County offensive line led to Jayquan Crawford taking a handoff from Barrett and darting around the right side for a 6-yard touchdown. Powell’s extra point was good to give Franklin County a 14-10 lead with just over 8:00 to go.

The Colonels dominating first half offense stalled on a late fourth-quarter drive, only going about 30 yards on nearly 10 plays. Harney’s fourth-down pass near midfield was swatted away for a turnover on downs.

Harney proved he is more than just a running quarterback on the next possession. By using his arm to connect with several targets, he got his team to the Franklin County 8-yard line with 0:06 remaining. On the game’s final play, however, Gaiser caught a pass and was swarmed by Frankfort defenders who forced a fumble as time expired.

“I am so proud of our kids,” Flyers’ coach Eddie James said after the game via text. “They stepped up in the moment and made the plays to win the game. It speaks to their resiliency and dedication.”

Franklin County advances to next Friday’s Class 4A state title game against Paducah Tilghman, a 31-14 winner over Corbin in Friday’s other semifinal game.