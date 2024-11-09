Aviatra Accelerators holds official ribbon cutting on new Incubator space in Covington’s Innovation Alley

Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local women entrepreneurs, held an official ribbon cutting on its new incubator space on Covington’s Innovation Alley on November 8.

The Aviatra Incubator is designed to provide early-stage women entrepreneurs in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with the resources, mentorship, and community they need to accelerate their businesses.

It offers below-market-rate, dedicated office and co-working space for women business owners, providing a safe, comfortable, collaborative space where women can connect, share knowledge and grow alongside fellow female entrepreneurs.

The event featured remarks from Joseph U. Meyer, City of Covington Mayor, Jill Morenz, Aviatra Accelerators President/CEO and Jasmine Hughes, Aviatra Accelerators Marketing Strategist. Other notable City of Covington community leaders and Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce representatives were in attendance.

“Our mission with the Aviatra Incubator is to ensure early-stage women entrepreneurs can easily access the essential resources to launch and grow their businesses,” said Jill Morenz, Aviatra President and CEO. “We want women business owners to feel supported and know they’re not on this journey alone. By providing dedicated office and co-working spaces at below-market rates, we aim to help reduce barriers and address the unique challenges women often face in entrepreneurship.”