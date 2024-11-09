Brossart pulls away in final two quarters for 39-12 win over Bellevue in Class 1A playoff game

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart scored 21 straight points in the third and fourth quarters to come away with a 39-12 win over Bellevue in the first round of the Class 1A football playoffs on Friday in Alexandria.

In the third quarter, Bellevue senior Brayden Sizemore returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown that trimmed Brossart’s lead to 18-12.

The Mustangs responded with a scoring drive that ended with senior running back Cam Mandel’s second rushing touchdown of the night and Max Runge converted the extra-point kick to make it 25-12.

Both of Brossart’s fourth quarter touchdowns were scored by senior Keegan Gulley. He picked off a pass on defense and returned it 71 yards to the end zone. Then he caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyler Holtz.

Brossart (9-2) will play Newport Central Catholic (8-3) in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs next week. The site, day and time for the game will be determined over the weekend. The other playoff game between local teams will be Newport vs. Ludlow in Class 1A.

Bellevue ends the season with a 5-5 record. That’s the best record the Tigers have posted since the 2014 team finished 7-5.

High school football playoff scores

Newport Central Catholic 49, Trimble County 0

Lloyd 42, Bath County 14

Brossart 39, Bellevue 12

Covington Catholic 42, Boyd County 14

Louisville Manual 45, Campbell County 0

Highlands 45, Collins 0

Scott County 47, Conner 40

Beechwood 66, Danville 0

Ludlow 55, Dayton 9

Newport 35, Holy Cross 0

Ryle 39, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Louisville St. Xavier 48, Simon Kenton 13

Cooper 56, South Oldham 28

Breathitt County 56, Walton-Verona 7

Woodford County 49, Dixie Heights 14

High school football playoff pairings

CLASS 1A / DISTRICT 3 vs. DISTRICT 4

Newport Central Catholic vs. Brossart

Ludlow vs. Newport

CLASS 2A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Beechwood vs. Breathitt County

Somerset vs. Bracken County

CLASS 3A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Lloyd vs. Russell

Lexington Catholic vs. East Carter

CLASS 4A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Covington Catholic vs. Johnson Central

Mason County vs. Ashland Blazer

CLASS 5A / DISTRICT 5 vs. DISTRICT 6

Highlands vs. Woodford County

Cooper vs. Scott County

CLASS 6A / DISTRICT 3 vs. DISTRICT 6

Ryle vs. Louisville St. Xavier

Great Crossing vs. Louisville Manual