Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops, Wildcats spend rare second bye week getting healthy for final stretch

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking advantage of a rare second bye week to prepare for the final three games of the regular season.

“(We’re) trying to get the other guys healthy,” Stoops said. “The team that we have, the ones that are healthy, we’re just trying to get better.”

Injuries have been an issue for the Wildcats down the stretch, leaving the them thin at key positions. Standout performers Brock Vandagriff (quarterback), Chip Trayanum (running back), Maxwell Hairston (defensive back) and D’Eryk Jackson (linebacker) have been battling various injuries during the past few weeks.

While getting players healthy for the last three weeks is a priority, Stoops also wants the backup players to gain more experience behind the scenes and be ready to play if called upon down the stretch.

“We always, even early in the year, when we’re in a little better shape physically, there’s always a balance of making sure we’re developing the young guys and getting them ready for the future,” he said. “A lot of players may double up and play special teams. We may use them in some roles but they’re not getting all of the ones and twos reps. So during each bye week, we try to give them more reps and they’re certainly getting that.”

Backup signal caller Gavin Wimsatt played most of the second half in a 28-18 loss to Tennessee last Saturday. Freshman Cutter Boley, a third-string quarterback, Stoops said, continues to be “an option.”

“Any game reps you can get somebody, especially at the quarterback position, is important,” he said. “But we want to go look good, build on what we’ve done and get better. You watch him every day and you see the talent, in seven on seven, you see the talent. Getting in there in a game, getting him a feel and getting him some reps in a high-intensity environment” is important.

Kentucky plays non-conference and instate foe Murray State on Nov. 16, followed by a Southeastern Conference finale at Texas on Nov. 23. The Wildcats close out the regular season against Louisville on Nov. 30 and must win all three games to become bowl eligible for a school-record ninth straight season.

“I take pride in that,” Stoops said. “It’s not as easy as people think. Just look at the number of people who have done it.”

Stoops added the Wildcats cannot look ahead as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak and break even to finish the regular season.

“Our current situation is what it is. We can’t look ahead,” Stoops said. “For us, it’s one game at a time. Right now, it’s concentration on this bye week. I know that fans think about big picture and future and so do I. I have to. But right now, it’s about this team getting healthy and getting better, trying to go get a win and finish really strong, one game at a time.”

Gametracker: Murray State at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., Nov. 16. TV/Radio: ESPN+ and UK Radio Network.