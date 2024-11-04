Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announces new classes for winter session beginning in January

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has announced new classes for the upcoming Winter Session, including Beginner Sculpture, Homeschool Classes, Teen Wheel, Poplars in the Sun and new drawing classes.

New themes in the Learning Kitchen include Moroccan Butternut Squash Tagine, Scratch Pasta Masterclass, and Kids in the Kitchen.

In addition to the new classes, students can will find traditional classes in mediums such as painting, ceramics, mosaics, stained glass, photography, and more .Baker Hunt offers multi-week classes, and one-time workshops for youth, adults, and intergenerational classes.

Art classes and cooking workshops will be live on the Baker Hunt website, and available for registration, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 8.

The Winter session begins in January.

Learn more and register at www.bakerhunt.org. Sign up for Baker Hunt’s mailing list to receive updates on new classes.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center