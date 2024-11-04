Opinion – Judy Harris: Democracy renewed — voting is a right, a privilege and a responsibility

“Democracy has to be born anew every generation, and education is its midwife.” –John Dewey

The What and How of teaching social studies, in all its manifestations, was a major part of my university teaching career. My being active in those professional organizations and the Kentucky Department of Education ensured my students would know what was expected of them in that curriculum area.

A recent check of the mandated curriculum in Kentucky indicates civics testing or a civics-type course as requirements for graduation with a public high school regular diploma.

Did you have to pass a civics test for graduation or was the requirement to have the civics course on your high school transcript?

One of my favorite courses in high school was Civics.

Back in the mid-‘50’s, I thought Civics was required by the State of Kentucky.

Our teacher, Mr. Kennedy, was knowledgeable and made the content interesting.

I remember being impressed with how the designers of our national Constitution made the relationships between the branches of our federal government clear and interdependent with each segment doing their specific part to have our country remain safe, our individual liberties protected, equality understood. Checks and balances, intentional.

So many examples from our history confirmed the Constitution’s effectiveness over the years. The Congress, The Presidency, The Supreme Court.

Special attention was given to the Bill of Rights. In Amendment Ten, the States and the People had rights and responsibilities. The federal government’s responsibilities were limited by the Constitution.

As freshmen in high school, we learned the focus on rights was undeniably tied to responsibilities. Every right had its range of responsibilities identified in our course. Clearly understood.

Somehow, over the years since high school, it seems rights have been emphasized, even demanded, while ignoring the responsibilities that are tied to those rights.

If that is true, we have seriously weakened our society.

I realized when I reached voting age, the right to vote meant that I had the responsibility to educate myself to the extent possible so that I would be informed before I cast my vote.

Too often that level of understanding can be difficult to achieve. It seems I am not alone in that regard.

Opinions masking as facts abound in media of all kinds.

The greatest take-away from my high school civics course was deep gratitude for the forethought and design that went into our national Constitution.

• • •

My respect for constitutions and their stabilizing role in our public life has only increased over my years as a voter.

Changes to constitutions, federal or state government especially, should only be made with great caution.

• • •

Voting. A Right, a Responsibility, a Privilege. Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.