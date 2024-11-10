Barleycorn’s launches Valiant beer in Kroger stores to benefit Disabled American Veterans

Barleycorn’s Brewhouse will launch its popular Valiant beer in cans, now exclusively available at all 16 Northern Kentucky Kroger stores. This special release, just in time for Veterans Day, brings the community an exciting opportunity to support DAV (Disabled American Veterans) with every purchase, as a portion of the proceeds from each can will directly benefit the organization’s vital work supporting veterans and their families.

Valiant, an American Amber Ale brewed at Barleycorn’s Brewhouse, was introduced earlier this year in collaboration with DAV to honor the courage and sacrifices of our nation’s veterans. Now, for the first time, fans can find it in the aisles of Kroger stores, making it even easier to raise a glass while supporting a meaningful cause.



“We couldn’t be more excited to see Valiant hit Kroger shelves,” said Shane Trego, Barleycorn’s Brewmaster. “This beer was crafted with a purpose, and getting it into the hands of more people is a huge win for both veterans and our community.”



Kroger will host an official ribbon cutting of the Valiant beer at the Independence location at 1700 Declaration Drive, Independence, on Monday at 11 a.m. in celebration of this partnership.

The store, which annually hosts a large Veterans Day celebration, will welcome approximately 200 veterans with breakfast and additional festivities.



In addition to the release of Valiant cans, Barleycorn’s Brewhouse is a Promise Sponsor of the DAV 5K, an annual event taking place on Nov. 9 at The Banks in Cincinnati. Valiant will be available on tap during the event at Taste of Belgium, located at 16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati. Participants are invited to walk, roll, run, or ride in support of veterans. The brewery’s sponsorship is another way they continue to honor and give back to those who served.



“We are honored that Barleycorn’s chose to support DAV’s mission with their special release and as a 5K sponsor,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV’s National Adjutant and CEO. “Our friends at Barleycorn’s Brewhouse have crafted a delicious beer that also raises awareness to DAV’s free services for veterans and their families. When you purchase a pack of Valiant beer, you help DAV assist more than one million veterans each year.”



Barleycorn’s Brewhouse is the latest addition to the Barleycorn’s brand, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.



To register or learn more about the DAV 5K, click here.