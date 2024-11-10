Attorney General Coleman joins in urging U.S. to crack down on China’s ‘connected vehicles’

Attorney General Russell Coleman called on Washington to crack down on connected vehicles built in China that could endanger Kentucky families. He joined attorneys general across the country to express concerns about the ability of China and other adversaries to exploit networks and threaten critical infrastructure.

“We can’t risk the safety of Kentucky families or the future of our auto industry by allowing adversaries like China to place their potential high tech spy equipment in our garages,” said Attorney General Coleman. “We’re calling on the federal government to take bold action to protect our data and our infrastructure from those who wish us harm.”

In a letter to the Office of Information and Communications Technology Services, which falls under the U.S. Department of Commerce, the attorneys general showed how connected vehicles could provide foreign countries with access to sensitive data stored on vehicle systems including data gathered from phones, create exploitable access points to connected WiFi and other networks, and even threaten critical infrastructure through coordinated attacks by overloading a power grid through EV charging systems.

“The stakes here are too great to ignore…our States’ citizens should not have to worry about whether the vehicles that ferry them to and from work, home, or school are really a weapon from abroad,” the attorneys general wrote.

The letter, signed by nearly two dozen attorney generals, including the neighboring states of West Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee, urged the U.S. government to take action and finalize a proposed rule tightening regulations as soon as possible.

Read the letter.