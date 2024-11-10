McConnell announces U.S. Army contract to Kentucky-based company for first domestic production of TNT

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the U.S. Army will award Repkon USA $435,000,000 to construct a Trinitrotoluene (TNT) production facility in Muhlenberg County’s Graham community.

It will be the first domestic source of TNT in the United States since the 1980s.

McConnell was instrumental in securing the investment, a top strategic priority for the U.S. Army, through his work to shepherd the FY 2024 National Security Supplemental to Senate passage.

“For the first time in decades, America will produce TNT on its own soil, manufacturing the explosive material our military uses for everything from hand grenades to 155mm artillery,” McConnell said. “I’m proud that the National Security Supplemental I championed in the Senate will bring home $435 million in federal funding to establish this TNT capability right here in Kentucky, helping retool the defense industrial base our military relies on. Through this partnership with the Army and Repkon USA, our state is proving once again that we have the infrastructure, workforce, and logistics edge to take on projects critical to our national defense.”

Senator McConnell was joined by U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, Repkon USA, Army officials, and others for the announcement.

“This critical investment in Muhlenberg County will not only make a direct and positive economic impact on our community bringing in more than 50 jobs, but will also help to reshore our military supply chains by producing TNT on American soil for the first time in decades,” Guthrie stated. “I am pleased to support this project and the partnership that is now formed between our Western Kentucky Community, the Army and Repkon USA.”

TNT is a critical explosive our military uses for artillery shells, bombs, grenades, and other materiel. The Muhlenberg County facility will utilize state-of-the-art technology, maximizing the use of automation and digitization, and a novel waste neutralization process.



Bryan Van Brunt, president, Repkon USA Holdings, Inc., noted, “This is an historic opportunity to build a brand new domestic capability that is vital to our military services and will be used for decades to come. We are grateful to leaders at the Army for their trust in us to establish this facility, and to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for his steadfast leadership and advocacy on behalf of our nation’s military, without which we would not be here today.”