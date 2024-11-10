Update on Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs — and honoring those who served

As Veterans Day approaches, Gov. Beshear gave an update on the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, at a press conference this week.

He said the KDVA which currently serves 40,000 veterans, distributing $48 million in benefits each month. The department also has a total of 77,000 veterans receiving $1.4 billion in compensation and pensions each year.

In fiscal year 2025 alone, the department has issued 421 tuition waivers to spouses and dependents totaling over $13 million dollars in college education scholarships.

The Governor also provided an update on the new Robert E. Spiller Veterans Center in Warren County. The new center is nearly complete and is set to open in January 2025. KDVA is expecting to start admitting veterans to the facility in March or April.

“As we approach Veterans Day, it is so important that we take this time to honor our veterans,” said Gov. Beshear.

“But we must also commit to the hard work of being worthy of their sacrifices all year long. Our veterans are the best of us. Time after time, they have answered the call to protect this country. Our work is not done; we will continue to fight for opportunities, prosperity and success for our veterans.”

Most government offices are closed tomorrow in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans Day originated as ‘Armistice Day’ on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance and it became a national holiday in 1938. Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans — living or dead — but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.