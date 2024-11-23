Braxton Brewing Company, Graeter’s Ice Cream, and Dewey’s Pizza to celebrate grand opening at Union Commons

Braxton Brewing Company, Graeter’s Ice Cream, and Dewey’s Pizza have announced the opening of Union Commons, a new family-oriented destination in Union. The site will feature a Braxton Brewing Company Brewery, Dewey’s Pizza, and Graeter’s Scoop Shop, all centered around “The Lawn,” a community green space designed for events and family gatherings. To celebrate, Braxton is inviting the community to preview the space at its Grand Opening Celebration on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Union Commons reflects the companies’ deep roots in Northern Kentucky. It aims to offer local, community-centered experiences. The project marks a significant expansion for all three brands, each beloved in the region for its commitment to family-friendly service and high-quality offerings.

For Braxton, the new taproom is particularly meaningful to the Rouse family. Founded in 2015 by brothers Jake and Evan Rouse and their father, Greg Rouse. The idea for Braxton originated in their garage, where Evan, a passionate homebrewer, developed his skills and dreamt of creating craft beer that appealed to a broad audience. The name “Braxton” comes from Braxton Drive just a few hundred feet from where the Rouse family home stood, making the brand profoundly personal and connected to its roots. It is a meaningful milestone to celebrate nearly ten years in business.

“This is truly a full-circle moment for us,” said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “Opening this brewery so close to where we grew up is a testament to our commitment to Northern Kentucky. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Dewey’s and Graeter’s to create a place where families can come together and build memories so close to where our family did for years.”

Chuck Lipp, President and CEO of Dewey’s Pizza, expressed his excitement about the partnership.

“At Dewey’s, we’ve always been passionate about creating spaces where people can gather and enjoy great food. Union Commons is a natural fit for us, and we’re thrilled to be part of a project that brings together such iconic brands from our region,” he said.

Richard Graeter, CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream, echoed the enthusiasm.

“For over 150 years, Graeter’s has been proud to serve families across the Midwest. This collaboration allows us to continue that tradition in a new and exciting way. We’re looking forward to sharing this space with the community and providing a place where families can create sweet memories.”

The new Union Commons complex will open to the public in November 2024. To celebrate, Braxton will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, inviting the community to experience this exciting new destination. Braxton Union will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the Grand Opening Celebration from 4 p.m. to close. This event is free and open to the public and will offer live music, a ceremonial keg tapping, and more!

For more information on Union Commons, including a complete list of operating hours, please visit braxtonbrewing.com/pages/braxton-union.

