St. Elizabeth Foundation’s annual Holiday Style Show and Luncheon is Monday at MegaCorp

Join the St. Elizabeth Foundation for its annual Holiday Style Show and Luncheon on Monday, November 25 at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport.

Enjoy a day of shopping with exclusive holiday vendors, a silent auction, and a look at new styles from the runway!

The Candyland-themed event will also include a luncheon and exciting program with updates from St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

This festive day will support programs and projects that improve the health of communities in Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

The emcee of the 2024 Holiday Style Show and Luncheon is Heather French Henry, who was crowned Miss America 2000. She is a veterans’ rights advocate and former Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, working to enhance resources and opportunities for veterans in the state. Additionally, Heather French Henry is a designer and public speaker, known for her leadership in civic engagement and community service.

Tickets to the Holiday Style Show and Luncheon are $65 a piece or $600 for a table of 10. To reserve your spot at this festive holiday event or to become a sponsor, visit www.stelizabeth.com/styleshow.