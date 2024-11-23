Maile, Tekulve & Gray provides grant, partners with Enzweiler to train skilled trades professionalss

The Enzweiler Building Institute has partnered with Maile, Tekulve & Gray (MTG), a leader in high-end residential and commercial construction, to advance the institute’s mission of training the next generation of skilled trades professionals.

MTG has made a $50,000 financial contribution and is providing invaluable support through mentoring, industry connections, and participation in the institute’s carpentry program advisory council.

MTG’s comprehensive support includes:

• Soft Skills Coaching: MTG will offer coaching to high school students in the construction trades program, focusing on essential workplace skills such as communication, professionalism, and teamwork.

• Program Advisory Council Participation: As a member of the Carpentry Course Advisory Council, MTG will share their expertise in high-end finish carpentry to enhance the curriculum and prepare students for careers in specialized construction fields.

• Industry Connections: MTG is leveraging its extensive network to connect the institute with suppliers and industry partners, fostering opportunities for in-kind donations and support.



Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky and president of the Enzweiler Building Institute, praised MTG’s commitment to the institute’s mission:

“Maile, Tekulve & Gray exemplifies what it means to give back to the community and invest in the future of skilled trades. Their financial contribution, mentorship, and leadership in the carpentry advisory council will provide our students with critical resources and insights to succeed in high-demand careers. We are incredibly grateful for their support.”

Founded in 1960 by Ed Maile and passed onto his son Rich Maile in 1992, MTG has established itself as a trusted name in custom home building and renovation throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. In 2013, Mike Tekulve and Michael Gray were named partners at the company, and the business began operating as Maile, Tekulve, & Gray. Known for their commitment to quality craftsmanship, the firm has taken a leadership role in elevating industry standards while giving back to the community.

This partnership reinforces the Enzweiler Building Institute’s vision of preparing a skilled workforce that meets the evolving demands of the construction industry. MTG’s contributions will directly benefit students and provide a pathway for future success in the trades.

Enzweiler Building Institute