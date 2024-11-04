Braxton Brewing’s IGLOOS are back on the rooftop, offering unique dining experience

November 4, 2024
The IGLOOBAR is back at Braxton Brewing Co. in downtown Covington.

Braxton rooftop IGLOO (Photo provided)

It’s a unique dining opportunity on the rooftop, starting this week — though reservations are required (www.braxtonigloo.com).

Braxton and Dewey’s Pizza will be offering a new exclusive seasonal menu with refreshed drink selection only available at the IGLOOBAR.

There are ten fully heated igloos, equipped with a Bluetooth speaker allowing guests to set their own vibe while savoring shareable bites and drinks in their personal winter getaway.

Each igloo accommodates up to eight guests.


