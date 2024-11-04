Braxton Brewing’s IGLOOS are back on the rooftop, offering unique dining experience

The IGLOOBAR is back at Braxton Brewing Co. in downtown Covington.

It’s a unique dining opportunity on the rooftop, starting this week — though reservations are required (www.braxtonigloo.com).

Braxton and Dewey’s Pizza will be offering a new exclusive seasonal menu with refreshed drink selection only available at the IGLOOBAR.

There are ten fully heated igloos, equipped with a Bluetooth speaker allowing guests to set their own vibe while savoring shareable bites and drinks in their personal winter getaway.

Each igloo accommodates up to eight guests.