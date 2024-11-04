Dave Hatter: Local governments should consider .gov domains for added security

It’s always a good time for local government agencies to focus on security.
One thing local government agencies can do to improve security is to upgrade their digital domain — email, website, etc. — to a .gov domain. Websites and email that rely on a .gov domain provide a higher level of security and authenticity because .gov domains are exclusively reserved for U.S. government organizations.
Entities such as the City of Fort Wright, KY (www.fortwrightky.gov) that request a .gov domain must go through a rigorous vetting process through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) before being authorized to use one.
Here are some of the benefits a .gov domain provides for the public:
• Trust and Legitimacy: A .gov domain signals that the site you’re visiting or the email you’ve received is genuinely from a government entity. Eric Goldstein, Executive Assistant Director for CISA’s Cybersecurity Division, says “people see a .gov website or email address and know they are interacting with an official, U.S.-based government organization.”
• Heightened Security: .gov domains provide enhanced security measures. They’re monitored for threats, undergo regular security assessments, require mandatory encryption and must comply with federal security protocols. This means that any data shared with a .gov site is better protected. Additionally, domain administrators receive notifications of any Domain Name System (DNS) changes, allowing them to respond quickly to potential threats, which helps to mitigate risks before they can impact citizens and city services.
• Phishing Resistance: With a .gov domain, it becomes more difficult for malicious actors to spoof government emails and websites. This reduces the likelihood of successful phishing attacks, helping to protect visitors from fraud and identity theft.
• Two-Factor Authentication: The .gov domain registrar incorporates two-factor authentication, aka multi-factor authentication (MFA), which adds an extra layer of security for administrators managing the domain. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access and enhances overall security.
• Compliance with Best Practices: Adopting a .gov domain aligns local governments with best practices in cybersecurity which demonstrates a commitment to protecting citizens’ data and maintaining the integrity of government services.
• Clear Communication: A .gov domain helps to ensure that local government services, updates, and information are coming from your legitimate local government.
• Economic Benefits: Local governments may qualify for federal cybersecurity grants or support, potentially saving taxpayer money and funneling resources back into the community.
With local government agencies and critical infrastructure increasingly under attack, now is the time for all local governments to make the transition to a .gov domain. Here’s where you come in and your voice can be a catalyst for this much needed change:
- • Engage Your Representatives: Write emails, make calls, or attend town hall meetings. Explain why a .gov domain matters. It’s all about public safety in the digital realm.
• Spread the Word: Use social media to discuss the benefits of .gov domains. Inform your community about how this change could affect their daily digital interactions with local government.
• Educate: Share articles and host discussions explaining the benefits of .gov domains to neighbors and local businesses. In the case of the City of Fort Wright, the process was relatively simple and inexpensive. We worked with our IT provider to make the switch, and our all in costs were less than $2,500. This money was well spent on improving our security and public confidence in our services.
A step toward a safer digital community
Switching to a .gov domain might seem like a small step in the grand scheme of things, but it’s an easy and important step towards cybersecurity improvements that protect us all.
Encouraging your local government to adopt a .gov domain is not just about enhancing security; it’s about fostering trust, ensuring efficiency, and protecting the collective digital wellbeing of your community. Former NSA Director General Paul Nakasone said, “Cybersecurity is national security” and in our digital age, security truly is everyone’s business.
Dave Hatter is an award-winning technology leader with over 30 years of software engineering and cybersecurity experience and works as a Cybersecurity Consultant at Intrust IT. He has also served as the Mayor of Fort Wright, Kentucky since 2015.