Football Flashback: Conner won close game between duel-threat quarterbacks in Class 6A playoffs

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Both quarterbacks finished with matching totals of 171 all-purpose yards in a Class 6A playoff game that ended with Conner pulling out a 14-12 win over Campbell County on Friday, Nov. 15, 2015.

Conner senior quarterback Kyler Padgett had 43 yards rushing and completed 16 of 19 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

His counterpart, Campbell County senior Carson Plessinger, rushed for 82 yards, scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and connected on 8 of 17 passes for 89 yards.

After Campbell County scored its second touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Camels lined up for a 2-point conversion attempt. Plessinger was the ball carrier, but he was stopped short of the goal line.

The close score in the playoff game was a bit surprising. During the regular season, Conner defeated Campbell County, 36-14, in a district seeding game. The Cougars lost to Cooper, 14-6, in the second round of the playoffs.

Here’s a look back at other Northern Kentucky high school football games played between Nov. 3-9 over the last five decades.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 — Dayton won a Class 1A playoff victory on its home field for the first time in 24 years with a 22-7 victory over Berea. Landyn Hopper, a two-way senior starter, had a big game for the Greendevils. He rushed for 189 yards, scored twice and completed a 35-yard option pass to Mason Johnson for another touchdown. On defense, Hopper intercepted a pass that set up a field goal by Chad Nickell.

Friday, Nov. 8, 2002 — Holy Cross won its first playoff game in the program’s five-year history under coach John Wysong with a 35-14 victory over Nicholas County. The Indians had more than 300 rushing yards in the win with junior running back Tyrone Armstrong picking up 212 and senior quarterback Gary Schroer getting 141. Schroer and teammate Rodney Stone both scored twice.

Friday, Nov. 7, 1997 — Sophomore running back Don Weaver scored the winning touchdown in Ludlow’s 18-13 Class 1A playoff victory over Paintsville on a 3-yard run with 3:10 remaining on the clock. A 43-yard pass from quarterback L.D. Bell to Weaver proceeded the winning TD. Ludlow’s leading rusher was sophomore Jeremy Mills with 116 yards on 22 carries and two TDs.

Friday, Nov. 5, 1982 — A diving 1-yard touchdown by Highlands tailback John Bankemper on a fourth-down play in overtime gave the Bluebirds a 13-7 win over Covington Catholic in their regular season finale. Bankemper rushed for 101 yards against the Colonels, who missed a field goal on their overtime possession. CovCath’s lone touchdown came on a 31-yard pass from John Darpel to Tim Schulte.