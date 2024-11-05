Brighton Center’s Junior Board hosting signature ‘Friendsgiving’ event on Thursday

Brighton Center’s Junior Board is hosting its signature event to kick off the holiday season.

Friendsgiving will be held Thursday, November 7, 6–9 p.m. at the Newport Car Barn at 1102 Brighton Street in Newport and will feature catering by CENTER TABLE, Catering with a Purpose, and music by DJ Butler.

There will be several games and will also a silent auction.

Tickets are available up to the event, and include admission, food, and a drink ticket for just $20.

Friendsgiving is an opportunity to connect with old friends, make new friends, and support your community.

Funds raised throughout the evening will benefit individuals and families in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati who are working towards self-sufficiency.

Brighton Center’s Junior Board is a group of civic-minded young professionals in the region who seek to improve their communities while making personal and career connections. Through fundraising and volunteer events, Junior Board members are empowered to lead and grow professionally.

Friendsgiving is presented by Henke Industrial. Additional support is provided by 360 American Title Services, Bahl and Gaynor, Barlett Wealth Management, Clark Schaefer Hacket, Cors and Bassett, Cummings Dentistry, Foster and Motley, Gresham Smith & Jim Brannon, HUB International, Izzy’s, Keybridge Compliance, Lenihan and Hoffer Dentistry, Neighborhood Barre, M&P Logistics, Quality Signs, Romar, Scarlett Property Group, Schueler Group, Smoke Justis, St Elizabeth, Valley View, Zang’s Family Skyline, and Zimmer Chrysler.

For tickets to Friendsgiving, to view and bid on silent auction items, to purchase a bottle of limited edition single barrel New Riff bourbon, or to learn more about joining Brighton Center’s Junior Board, please visit brightoncenter.com.