Opinion – Jane Kennedy Kleier: Empowering young women through a legacy of excellence

As an alumna of Notre Dame Academy (NDA) and now serving as its Interim President/CCO, I have a deep appreciation for the impact of an NDA education. It’s where I discovered the power of education to transform lives and watched my daughters grow into confident, compassionate women.

Notre Dame Academy is more than just a high school. It’s a sisterhood, a community of lifelong friendships, and a launchpad for young women to find their voices and change the world. As the only all-girls Catholic high school in Northern Kentucky, we’ve been nurturing young women’s potential for 118 years, and I’m delighted to share what makes NDA truly special.

At Notre Dame Academy, we cultivate an environment where young women can be unapologetically themselves. Here, there’s no hesitation when it comes to speaking up in class, leading a team or tackling challenging subjects like engineering or calculus. The data reflects what we’ve known all along—graduates from girls’ schools are more engaged, more confident and more likely to pursue higher education and leadership roles than their coed counterparts. Our students embrace every opportunity, whether it’s STEM, athletics, the arts or service, and they do it all with enthusiasm and dedication.



Academic excellence is not just a tradition at NDA; it’s woven into the fabric of who we are. Just look at the numbers: the Class of 2024 achieved an impressive average ACT composite score of 24.9, far surpassing state and national averages. Nearly half of our students met all four ACT college readiness benchmarks, compared to roughly 15% across the state. With 19 Advanced Placement courses and nine dual-credit options, our rigorous curriculum ensures that students are not just college-ready but life-ready, prepared to face any challenge with intelligence, grace and resilience.



But an NDA education is about more than grades and test scores. It’s about developing the whole person—mind, body and spirit. Our mission, rooted in Catholic values, is dedicated to Mary and committed to academic excellence.

We aim to educate young women to make a difference in the world. Our students are not just learning math and literature; they’re becoming compassionate leaders who embody the Gospel values daily. The Class of 2024 alone completed over 12,793 hours of community service, making a genuine impact in the lives of others. Service is central to our mission, inspired by the legacy of the Sisters of Notre Dame.



At NDA, our commitment to faith is reflected in everything we do. The opportunities for spiritual growth are abundant, whether it’s through Mass, retreats, Eucharistic Adoration or quiet reflection in the chapel. These experiences shape young women into leaders who carry not just skills and knowledge but empathy, moral courage and a sense of purpose wherever they go.



The return on investment in an NDA education extends far beyond a college acceptance letter (although I’m proud to share that 100% of the Class of 2024 is college-bound, with $18 million in scholarships offered). It’s about instilling confidence, preparing students to tackle life’s challenges, and inspiring them to live out our Catholic faith in all aspects of their lives. For 118 years, we’ve been preparing young women not only to succeed but to lead, not just to achieve but to inspire. That’s why NDA is more than a school; it’s a legacy of excellence.



As we look to the future, we’re excited to expand opportunities for our students, including the launch of a state-of-the-art innovation space, designed for innovation, discovery, education and learning, which will keep NDA at the forefront of STEM education.

With a flexible layout, advanced technology, and areas dedicated to collaboration, making, and presentation, this space will be a hub for fostering creativity and critical thinking. The lab will support interdisciplinary STEM courses, hands-on projects, and even entrepreneurship programs where students can bring their ideas from concept to prototype. This initiative aligns with our vision of empowering young women to be transformative leaders who embrace God’s goodness in the world.



When considering what makes a school great, don’t limit the evaluation to test scores and college acceptance rates (though ours are certainly worth mentioning). Think about the stories, the friendships and the lifelong bonds formed. Think about the ways NDA shapes young women to be their best selves—academically, spiritually and personally. Here, we prepare our students not just for the next step in their education but for the next step in life.



At Notre Dame Academy, we are not just nurturing future college students; we are nurturing future leaders. We are instilling values that will carry our graduates far beyond the walls of our school, equipping them to bring compassion, intelligence and faith to a world that needs it more than ever. Our doors are open, and we invite you to see for yourself how an NDA education can make all the difference. Come join our community of strong, smart and spiritually grounded young women who are ready to make a difference.

Jane Kennedy Kleier is Interim President and Chief Communications Officer, Notre Dame Academy.