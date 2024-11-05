Ongoing repairs to I-471 bridge resume; emergency repair due to fire continues on north side

Crews returned to the I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge Monday to resume an ongoing repair project on the bridge’s main span over the Ohio River.

The project was put on hold due to a fire underneath the southbound Ohio approach to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 1.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has coordinated with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to ensure crews can safely resume work on the main span of the bridge, which was not impacted by the fire.

The KYTC repair project began on Monday, July 15, and is separate from ODOT’s emergency project to repair damage from the fire, which occurred on land under the Ohio approach.

The fire did not impact any KYTC repairs that have already been completed on the bridge.

Crews have completed repairs on the northbound bridge and will utilize the I-471 southbound highway closure currently in place to expedite southbound bridge repairs.

Due to no traffic control needing to be set-up and torn down each night, the ongoing bridge repair project is expected to be completed ahead of schedule. Work should be completed in several weeks, well ahead of the Dec. 1, 2024 expected completion date.



The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Bridge Repair Project Background

Repairs to the I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (mile points 4.8 to 5.0) are a preventative maintenance measure to ensure the bridge is in good condition ahead of the upcoming Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.

Maintaining capacity on the Ohio River bridge crossings is a priority to keep traffic moving safely through the Northern Kentucky region.

The work includes replacing expansion stringer bearings, cleaning and maintenance of concrete barriers and arch hangers, replace elastomer seals, replace hatches at the top of the arch, as well as some additional pier repair work.

The project will ensure the bridge remains in good condition for years to come for the more than 100,000 motorists that use the bridge every day.

Intech Contracting LLC, is contracted to perform the $4.2 million project on behalf of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Weather permitting, the overall project has an expected completion date of Dec. 1, 2024.