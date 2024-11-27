Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announces team for Elevate CVG modernization project

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) Tuesday announced the team selected to work on Elevate CVG – the airport’s multi-year Terminal modernization program.

The program is being designed to meet growing passenger demand at CVG. Projects include the expansion of the Terminal ticketing area and security checkpoint, as well as demolition of the current baggage handling system and construction of a new, custom-built individual carrier system for backend baggage handling. Other areas scheduled for renovation are the transportation tunnel, the two concourses, the public restrooms, and the elevators/escalators.

“It is time to modernize our facilities for our travelers and employees, and we are taking an intentional approach to boost efficiency and elevate the passenger experience,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We are thrilled to have a qualified, collaborative team on board to assist with program/construction management and design and build aspects of this complex, multi-year modernization program.”

• The design/build team selected is AECOM Hunt – Skanska with HOK:

“The modernization of CVG will be a game-changer, and AECOM Hunt – Skanska is proud to collaborate with CVG to reimagine and redefine the airport experience,” said Jerry Sheets, Senior Vice President, Group Business Unit Leader – Aviation, AECOM Hunt. “As part of the Elevate CVG program, we will introduce state-of-the-art improvements to the terminal and concourses through a phased approach that minimizes the impact on travelers. All these improvements are designed to increase the efficiency of airport operations and enhance the overall customer experience.”

The program management/construction management firm selected is STV Construction:

“The new CVG will address the airport’s immediate needs while also providing long-term value to the airlines and travelers,” said Joe Thompson, senior vice president and national aviation practice lead at STV. “STV’s program management and construction management expertise will help modernize CVG, streamline connections and create a better passenger experience.”

Previously announced, the baggage handling system replacement team is BEUMER Group.

The total program budget is estimated at $575 million. The initial scope of the program to go through the first quarter of 2026 is estimated to be $220 million. The balance of the total program cost, including the design-builder’s Guaranteed Maximum Price, is anticipated to be presented in early 2026. As part of the finance plan, CVG received an A+ stable rating from FitchRatings, and an A1 stable rating from Moody’s Ratings, earlier this year for new money fixed-rate bonds.

The program schedule includes a phased approach to minimize impact to travelers with anticipated completion in 2029.