Five NKY nonprofit arts organizations among 107 across state to receive KY Arts Council KAP grants

Staff report

The Kentucky Arts Council on Tuesday announced 107 nonprofit arts organizations across the Commonwealth, including five from Northern Kentucky will benefit from more than $1.3 million in funding in the 2025 fiscal year through the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant.

The KAP grant provides nonprofit arts organizations with unrestricted operating support to ensure that year-round participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky.

“Kentucky’s arts scene is full of life and creativity, drawing travelers to the commonwealth for unique cultural experiences,” Gov. Andy Beshear said of the grants. “By investing in the arts, we can help this industry grow and thrive. We are proud to support these organizations and look forward to seeing the ongoing positive impact they provide throughout the commonwealth.”

In fiscal year 2024, the Kentucky Arts Council awarded over $1.2 million to 107 nonprofit arts organizations. In turn, those organizations provided approximately 3.7 million unique arts experiences and collectively leveraged more than $81 million in additional funding. Funding for Kentucky Arts Partnership grants comes from the Kentucky General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Northern Kentucky grant recipients include:

“Nonprofit arts organizations across the commonwealth will be putting this grant funding to good use,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “Arts industries help connect people within communities while increasing tourism to the region, creating a positive impact.”

Support from grants like the Kentucky Arts Partnership is important to organizations like the historic Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center in Lexington, one of the newest partners.

“The Kentucky Arts Council has been an incredible partner, providing invaluable resources that have empowered the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center to fulfill its mission of being a beacon of diversity, inclusion and inspiration for the entire state of Kentucky and beyond,” said Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center Executive Director Christian Adair. “Thanks to their support, we’ve been able to reach new communities that had never even heard of the Lyric. We’re excited to continue growing these collaborations and creating a vibrant, welcoming space that our community loves and cherishes. The future is bright!”

“All the Kentucky Arts Partnership organizations play a vital role in their unique communities,” said Kentucky Arts Council Executive Director Chris Cathers. “These grants will help them continue their work of growing Kentucky’s arts infrastructure while creating jobs and stimulating local economies.”

Kentucky nonprofit arts organizations providing year-round arts programs and opportunities can apply for general operating support funds through KAP starting in late November. The funds will support operating costs such as salaries and arts program expenses incurred between July 1, and June 30, 2026.

The competitive grants are awarded annually. A full list of organizations that received funding for the 2025 fiscal year can be found at artscouncil.ky.gov.