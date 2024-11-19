Cities of Bellevue and Dayton hire new fire chief, department veteran Brent Schafer

The Board of Directors of the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department, the joint fire department composed of appointees from the two Campbell County cities, has hired Brent Schafer to serve as the department’s newest fire chief, effective Nov. 18.

Capt. Brent Schafer, who has been a member of the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department for 24 years, replaces Chris Adkins, who announced his retirement last month after serving 27 years in the fire service, including 20 years in the cities’ jointly operated fire department, the last six of which as its fire chief.

Joe Neary, chairman of the fire department’s board of directors, said the board considered applications from six candidates, including three applicants from outside Kentucky, and concluded that Captain Schafer was the best choice to replace Adkins.

“Brent has been an integral part of growth of the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department, rising up the ranks through his service and dedication to our community,” said Joe Neary, chairman of the Fire Board. “The board chose the best candidate to fill the shoes of retiring Chief Chris Adkins, and we are confident Brent will carry on the professionalism and strong legacy of our fire department.”

Schafer, a resident of the City of Alexandria and graduate of Campbell County High School, served as a Captain/Medic EMS Coordinator in the department before being named interim fire chief on October 26. He is a certified firefighter and paramedic who has worked in the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department since 2000.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as the next fire chief of the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department,” Schafer said. “Having served my entire career in this fire department, I am passionate about serving and protecting our community. I understand our distinctive and developing community, its leadership, logistics, and families, and I will give 110 percent to be the best I can be in my new role and to make our fire department the best it can be.”

Dr. Daryl Emery, the fire department’s medical director, and Jordan Ottaway, president of the Fire Department of Bellevue-Dayton Professional Firefighters Local 3751, both submitted letters of recommendation to the Fire Board on behalf of Schafer.

“Captain Schafer … possesses the skills, dedication, and leadership qualities that make him an ideal candidate for Fire Chief,” Ottaway wrote in his letter. “Throughout his career, Brent has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community and to the members of the department.

“Captain Schafer exemplifies the values of integrity, compassion, and resilience. He is deeply respected by the membership of the department, and his positive impact is felt by the membership far beyond the firehouse.”

Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department