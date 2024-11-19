NKY Chamber to host ‘Morning of Impact’ breakfast, clothing drive at Life Learning Center

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s (NKY Chamber) HR 100 and Inclusive Business Strategies, in partnership with Life Learning Center, are inviting area employers, HR professionals and community leaders to “Morning of Impact” on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The breakfast event will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at Life Learning Center, located at 20 W. 18th Street in Covington and is designed to support inclusive hiring practices and promote workforce diversity.

The session will feature a panel discussion and an overview of Life Learning Center’s mission with a guided tour of its transformative facility, showcasing the innovative programs that provide pathways to personal and professional success for individuals overcoming life challenges.

Featured panelists include Dale Zdolshek, vice president of Life Learning Center, and Douglas Beard, director of workforce innovation at Brighton Center/Kentucky Career Center. Attendees will gain valuable insights and resources tailored to help employers understand the benefits and practical steps of hiring fair chance employees—an approach that opens doors for individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences, including those reentering the workforce.

“Community involvement and corporate citizenship are essential for building an inclusive workforce that benefits all members of Northern Kentucky. Morning of Impact will be a powerful opportunity for our business community to come together in support of workforce inclusivity,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “By partnering with Life Learning Center, we’re not only equipping employers with essential tools and resources, but we’re also directly impacting lives by offering support to individuals who are eager to contribute to our local workforce. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive community for everyone in Northern Kentucky.”

Guests are encouraged to bring new or gently used professional clothing and accessories to donate to Life Learning Center’s Clothing Closet in exchange for free admission to the event. This initiative aims to support program participants by providing them with the essential attire needed to confidently enter the workforce.

For more information or to register, visit NKYChamber.com/events.

