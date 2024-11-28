Duke Energy, NKY Chamber partner to provide $45,000 in grants Northern Kentucky small businesses

The Duke Energy Foundation is celebrating five years of supporting small businesses in Ohio and Kentucky by awarding $122,000 in Small Business Assistance Grants to eight partnering organizations in advance of Shop Small Saturday, which is being recognized locally in a variety of ways by Chambers of Commerce across the region. These funds will support small businesses and help foster economic growth and vibrant communities throughout the Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky service area.

Partnering organizations include Brown County Chamber of Commerce, Miami University Small Business Office, Clermont County Foundation, Warren County Foundation, Grant County Chamber, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce/NKY ADD, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerc. These groups will administer microgrants to businesses in their regions with a focus on providing assistance to those facing unique challenges during these difficult times.

Duke Energy has a long history of championing small businesses. In 2020, when the pandemic struck our communities, small businesses were greatly impacted. With that the Duke Energy Foundation decided to give back to the community in areas where assistance was needed the most. This launched the beginning of a program, “Hometown Revitalization,” designed to provide support grants to small businesses in the areas we serve. 2024 marks the fifth year of this program. Since that time, we’ve awarded over $800,000 to nearly 250 businesses.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our local communities,” said Amy Spiller, President of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “They drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to the unique character of our neighborhoods. At Duke Energy, we are committed to empowering small businesses and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed.”

Several partners shared how the Duke Energy Foundation helps small businesses strengthen the economic vitality of their communities.

“The Northern Kentucky Chamber Foundation is thrilled to partner with the Duke Energy Foundation to support our region’s small businesses,” said Nancy Spivey, Vice President of Talent Strategies. “Their support has been instrumental in aiding the businesses that need it the most. Few organizations display this kind of leadership as Duke Energy does, and with that we’re grateful to partner with them to deliver financial support to the businesses in northern Kentucky.”

“The Miami Regionals Ohio Small Business Development Center is incredibly appreciative of our ongoing partnership with the Duke Energy Foundation,” said David Riggs, Director of the Miami Regionals Small Business Development Center. “Thanks to their generous grant, we have been able to provide vital relief grants to small businesses throughout Butler County over the past several years. This support has played a crucial role in sustaining and strengthening our local small business community, and we are honored to contribute to the continued vitality of Butler County.”

“We’re proud to continue this partnership with Duke Energy Foundation and to support the vibrant and growing small businesses in our community. These local businesses are working hard to create community and succeed. We’re pleased we can partner to help them grow,” said Brendon Cull, President and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, the Duke Energy Foundation has partnered with other nonprofit organizations to sustain and grow small businesses. Since 2019, over $200,000 has been invested with Alloy Development to provide small business coaching to deserving business leaders. Duke Energy has also invested in the “Storefronts to the Forefront” marketing program for small businesses with the Greater Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce.

2024 Duke Energy Foundation NKY Small Business Assistant Grant recipients in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce:

• Aunt Kathy’s Child Care & Preschool: $10,000

• Bradbury Design LLC dba Black Goose: $5,000

• Greater Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.: $5,000

• Honey Child Pops: $5,000

• Leila Urgent Care: $5,000

• Misty Ridge Farm: $5,000

• Spanish on the Fly: $5,000

• Unataza Coffee: $5,000

The NKY Chamber was able to secure a matching grant, doubling the investment amount in Northern Kentucky.

