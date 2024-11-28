Hoxworth Blood Center seeking donors at seven greater Cincinnati locations, including Ft. Mitchell

As the winter chill sets in, Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is offering an extra layer of warmth for those who step up to save lives this December 1-31.

Those who donate blood or platelets will receive a free warm winter puffy jacket perfect for the colder months or as a gift for someone in need.

Blood and platelet donations remain crucial throughout the holiday season, a time when donations often drop. Hoxworth is inviting donors to visit any of its seven Neighborhood Donor Centers in Anderson, Blue Ash, Ft. Mitchell, Clifton, West Chester, Tri-County, and Western Hills or select mobile blood drives in the Tri-state 7-days a week during December. As a thank you gift for your generosity, donors will receive a warm winter puffy jacket, available while supplies last.

“Donating blood is like wrapping a community in warmth and care,” said Dr. David Oh, Co-Chair & CEO of Hoxworth Blood Center. “By giving just a small amount of your time, you’re not only supporting local patients in need but also helping to make a significant impact during a season that can be especially challenging for hospitals.”

On Tuesday, December 10, Hoxworth will be celebrating its 86th anniversary since its founding in 1938. As a special bonus and in celebration of the holiday season, all donors who donate at any of Hoxworth’s open donor centers will receive a festive light-up holiday hat. Appointments are limited, so donors are encouraged schedule times as early as possible to join us in commemorating the milestone.

“As we celebrate 86 years of service, we honor not only the incredible generosity of our donors but also the many accomplishments that have shaped Hoxworth Blood Center into a leader in healthcare.” said Dr. Caroline Alquist, co-chair and CEO of Hoxworth. “Since 1938, we’ve been the sole blood provider for regional hospitals, supporting countless lives through blood transfusions, transplants, and apheresis. Our involvement in cutting-edge research and education continues to advance medical practices, and our commitment to improving patient outcomes remains at the heart of everything we do. We are deeply grateful to our donors and partners for helping us reach this milestone, and we look forward to continuing this life-saving work for many years to come.”

Whether you’re looking to make a difference or are in need a warm jacket for the winter, December is the perfect time to start a Hoxworth habit and donate blood.

Schedule your donation at hoxworth.org, call 513-451-0910, or download our mobile app to find the nearest Neighborhood Donor Center or mobile drive.

All Hoxworth locations will be closed on December 25, but anyone can still donate before or after Christmas Day to help support local patients in need.

Hoxworth Blood Center