Emergency Shelter of NKY is extending overnight and daytime services during extreme cold weather

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) is extending overnight and daytime services to help adults (age 18+) during this extreme cold weather Saturday and Sunday.

The Overnight Warming Center will be in addition to the regular Emergency Shelter program, RISE and Work Program in the Navigation Center.

Daytime services will be extended, and free self-service laundry and hot showers will be available for guests.

All programs are located at ESNKY’s facility: 436 W. 13th St Covington.

Call (859) 291-4555 for questions about our programs & services.

Drop off pre-packaged, shelf-stable snacks for our guests.

Donate $50 to cover the cost of sheltering one guest for one night (and daytime), providing compassion, dignity, and safety by clicking here: bit.ly/makingspiritsbright24