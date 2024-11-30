Green Umbrella launches 25 Communities Project to help local communities deal with climate change

In 2025, Green Umbrella will launch the 25 Communities Project to help local communities become more resilient to climate change impacts and reduce contributing emissions.

This project comes at a critical time because funding is available now (both public and private) to help communities take climate action. Communities that don’t act now will not only miss out on that funding, but may also see their bond ratings decline, making it harder for them to secure investment in the future.

“Our region is facing some serious climate and environmental quality challenges right now. Challenges that affect the health, financial security, and quality of life of residents. While we are all susceptible to these risks, historically disinvested communities are experiencing compounding risks,” says Ryan Mooney Bullock, Executive Director of Green Umbrella.

Common barriers communities face when addressing these issues are limited staff capacity, limited expertise on these issues, and lack of dedicated funding. This project will connect local communities to an extensive collection of resources to help them understand where to start in addressing these problems, build their knowledge base and capacity, and help them find and apply for funding so they can take action.

The 25 Communities Project will be tailored to the unique needs and timeline of each community. Expected outcomes over the next 5-10 years include improved air quality, protected and restored greenspace, energy efficiency, outdoor classrooms and healthier school food for students, improved food access, decreased overland flooding, and effective government planning with policies and programs that lead to climate preparedness.

Green Umbrella is seeking support from individual donors and businesses to support this important and timely work. Together, we can ensure that the Greater Cincinnati region is equipped to thrive in the face of a changing climate. You can support the 25 Communities Project by donating here.

