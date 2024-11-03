Fall back: No more Daylight Saving Time; did you remember to change your clocks?

Staff report

It’s no longer Daylight Saving Time which ended at 2 a.m. this morning, so if you haven’t moved your clocks back an hour, do it now

.



You have gained an hour this day, and you may need it just to adjust to the change. Maybe spend a little more time over your morning coffee, or take a longer walk (the weather is still beautiful), o spend some time tossing a ball with the kids. . .

Remember though that as we turn our clocks back an hour, we should be more mindful in our automobiles. Due to disturbed sleeps patterns and reduced visibility due to daylight changes, you may be a bit more drowsy behind the wheel.

“While many will enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend, drivers may not realize the added dangers that can come as the result of a time change,” said Kara Hitchens, Public Affairs Manager for AAA. “This one hour shift during the fall not only creates darker driving conditions, it can also interrupt sleep patterns, potentially resulting in drowsy driving episodes.”

Fall back, change your clocks, be on time for church or work or that family event — and be safe!