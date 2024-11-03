Opinion — Casey Jaynes: Carroll County Schools at risk with Amendment 2

As a lifelong advocate for public education and a dedicated educator, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that quality schooling can have on the lives of students and communities. My journey into education wasn’t traditional. After graduating from Hanover College with a degree in mathematics education in 1989, I struggled to find a teaching job. I enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where I spent eight years as a nuclear-qualified electronics technician, working on submarines and training recruits. It was during my time in the service that I realized my true passion was teaching.

I returned to the classroom, eventually moving into leadership roles, including principal and director of teaching and learning. Throughout my career, I’ve believed in the power of public education to uplift every student, regardless of their background or circumstances.

However, Amendment 2, on the ballot Nov. 5, threatens the very foundation of public education — not just in Carroll County, but across the entire state of Kentucky.

What is Amendment 2?

Often referred to as the “Voucher Amendment,” Amendment 2 would allow public tax dollars to be diverted to private schools, including religious institutions and home schools. This shift in funding would strip essential resources from public schools, which rely on these funds to serve all students in our community. As a former teacher, principal, and now superintendent, I know that public schools are held to high standards of accountability and transparency, ensuring that every child—regardless of income, ability, or background—receives the best education possible.

The impact on Carroll County

In Carroll County, our public schools serve over 1,800 students across six schools. We depend on public funding to provide vital resources for teaching and learning, support our staff, and maintain our facilities. There are no certified private schools in Carroll County, which means if Amendment 2 passes, taxpayer dollars could leave our community to fund private institutions elsewhere, weakening our ability to serve our students.

As superintendent, I understand the importance of consistent and adequate funding. Schools need these resources to create opportunities for students—whether it’s career and technical education (CTE), the arts, or academic excellence. Losing $3.6 million in funding, as Amendment 2 threatens, would force us to make devastating cuts, leading to larger class sizes, fewer resources, and job losses for approximately 33 staff members.

Public accountability vs. private exclusion

In my years as an educator, I’ve always taken pride in serving every student who walks through our doors. Public schools are built on the principle of inclusion—we educate all children, no matter their needs. Private schools, however, are not bound by the same rules. They can exclude students who may require more resources, such as those with special needs or from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Moreover, private schools benefiting from public funds through Amendment 2 won’t be held to the same accountability standards. They aren’t required to publish test scores, maintain financial transparency, or uphold the same rigorous oversight that public schools do. As someone who has worked in leadership roles overseeing middle and high schools, I know that accountability is critical to ensuring educational quality.

Learning from other states

Amendment 2 isn’t Kentucky’s first attempt to implement a voucher system. Other states, like Indiana and Arizona, have shown that these programs primarily benefit families who are already sending their children to private schools. In fact, more than 70% of voucher recipients in those states were already enrolled in private schools before the programs were introduced. Kentucky could face a similar situation, where taxpayer dollars would subsidize private education for families in wealthier areas, leaving rural communities like Carroll County with less funding for public education.

The stakes for Carroll County

We cannot afford to lose $3.6 million in funding. Such a loss would undermine our ability to provide the well-rounded education that our students deserve, from technical programs to arts education. It would also threaten our ability to attract and retain talented educators and support staff, who are essential to the success of our students.

Throughout my career, I’ve seen how essential public education is—not just for individual students, but for the entire community. Our schools are among the largest employers in Carroll County, and any cuts to their

funding would have a ripple effect on local jobs and families.

United we stand

Kentucky’s state motto is “United We Stand, Divided We Fall,” and I believe Amendment 2 threatens to divide our state into the haves and the have-nots. The solution to improving education is not to abandon our public schools but to invest in them. Every student, regardless of background, deserves the opportunity to succeed. That’s why I urge Carroll County residents to vote NO on Amendment 2 this November.

Let’s protect our public schools, our community, and the future of every child in Carroll County.

Casey Jaynes has been superintendent of Carroll County Schools since 2022.