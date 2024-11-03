Governor, First Lady invite Kentuckians to submit works for Capitol’s Team Kentucky art gallery

Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are again inviting Kentuckians to create artworks and capture photographs celebrating our Commonwealth and to submit their pieces for inclusion in the spring 2025 exhibition of the Team Kentucky Gallery.

The exhibit is located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. Submissions are due by Friday, Dec. 13.

The Beshears believe there is no better place than the state Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art, and the Team Kentucky Gallery allows artists and photographers to creatively express what makes our state special to them.

“In each Team Kentucky Gallery exhibition, we see amazing new perspectives on what brings Kentuckians together – the natural beauty of our state, our shared values and our resilience,” the Governor and First Lady said. “We can’t wait to see the next set of artworks and photographs that will make us even more proud to call Kentucky home.”

Selected works are displayed for a six-month rotation in the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where the artists and photographers can provide additional information. After each rotation, the selected works are returned to the artists.

The deadline to submit artwork and photos for consideration for the spring 2025 exhibition is Friday, Dec. 13. Works will be chosen for the gallery by Dec. 18, 2025, and selected artists and photographers will be notified shortly thereafter. The current rotation runs through Jan. 6. The next rotation will begin Jan. 7 and run through June.

Artwork/photo submission requirements

• Artists may submit one photo or artwork for consideration. • Artwork and photographs should be framed. • Artwork and photographs must have a minimum framed size of 14 inches by 16 inches and can be oriented either portrait or landscape. Artwork cannot exceed 48 inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is 4 inches, and the maximum weight is 25 pounds. • The following information should be included with the submission: artist’s name; address, including city and county; phone number; email; title of artwork or photo; and size of artwork or photo (including frame). Artists/photographers can also include a URL if they have a website where their art or photos are displayed. • Artists may note whether the artwork is for sale. Photos and art will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

How to Submit

• Submit digital copies of your photo/artwork using the application on the gallery’s website.

To learn more about the Kentucky state Capitol building, visit capitol.ky.gov. The site includes visitor information, Capitol building facts and an historical overview.