Family Engagement in Education Week kicks off Monday with proclamation at Capitol Rotunda

Staff report

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence will launch Kentucky’s annual Family Engagement in Education Week on Monday, Nov. 18 in the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda.

Gov. Andy Beshear will sign a proclamation recognizing Family Engagement in Education Week in the Commonwealth.

Deputy Commissioner of Education Todd Allen and Prichard Committee President/CEO Brigitte Blom will join parents, educators, legislators and advocates in honoring the role of community and family partnerships in improving education and life outcomes for Kentucky students.

The event will also recognize 54 schools and early learning programs from across the Commonwealth that have been awarded Family Friendly Certification in 2024, including several NKY schools.

2024 Family Friendly Schools Certification Awardees



• Campbell Ridge Elementary School, Campbell County Public Schools

• Crossroads Elementary School, Campbell County Public Schools

• John W. Reiley Elementary School, Campbell County Public Schools

• Campbell County High School, Campbell County Public Schools

• Campbell County Middle School, Campbell County Public Schools

• Donald E. Cline Elementary School, Campbell County Public Schools

• Grant’s Lick Elementary School, Campbell County Public Schools

• Tygart Creek Elementary School, Carter County Public Schools

• Baker Intermediate School, Clark County Public Schools

• Burns Elementary School, Daviess County Public Schools

• Heritage Park High School, Daviess County Public Schools

• Lincoln Elementary School, Dayton Independent Public Schools

• East Bernstadt Independent School, East Bernstadt Independent Public Schools

• Lansdowne Elementary School, Fayette County Public Schools

• Picadome Elementary School, Fayette County Public Schools

• Yates Elementary School, Fayette County Public Schools

• Brenda Cowan Elementary School, Fayette County Public Schools

• Breckinridge Elementary School, Fayette County Public Schools

• School for the Creative and Performing Arts, Fayette County Public Schools

• Growing Together Preschool, Inc., Fayette County

• Floyd County Early Childhood, Floyd County Public Schools

• May Valley Elementary School, Floyd County Public Schools

• Second Street School, Frankfort Independent Public Schools

• Frankfort High School, Frankfort Independent Public Schools

• Greysbranch Elementary School, Greenup County Public Schools

• Wurtland Middle School, Greenup County Public Schools

• McKell Middle School, Greenup County Public Schools

• Harlan Elementary School, Harlan Independent Public Schools

• Niagara Elementary School, Henderson County Public Schools

• Jackson Independent School, Jackson Independent Public Schools

• Grace James Academy of Excellence, Jefferson County Public Schools

• Jenkins Independent School, Jenkins Independent Public Schools

• Eastside Child Development Center, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

• NKCAC Head Start- Elsmere Center, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

• NKCAC Head Start- Boone County Center, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

• NKCAC Head Start -Alexandria Center, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

• NKCAC Head Start- Newport Center, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

• NKCAC Head Start- Falmouth Center, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

• Calvert City Elementary School, Marshall County Public Schools

• Reidland Elementary School, McCracken County Public Schools

• Menifee Central School, Menifee County Public Schools

• Murray Elementary School, Murray Independent Public Schools

• Rowan County Preschool Center, Rowan County Public Schools

• Clearfield Elementary School, Rowan County Public Schools

• Rowan County Senior High School, Rowan County Public Schools

• Rodburn Elementary School, Rowan County Public Schools

• Northside Early Childhood Center, Shelby County Public Schools

• Shelby East Middle School, Shelby County Public Schools

• Washington Co Elem Early Childhood, Washington County Public Schools

• North Washington Elem Early Childhood, Washington County Public Schools

• Washington County Elementary School, Washington County Public Schools

• North Washington Elementary and Middle School, Washington County Public Schools

• Washington County Middle School, Washington County Public Schools

• Washington County High School, Washington County Public Schools

Kentucky Family Engagement in Education Week highlights the importance of family engagement for learner success. Activities for the week are coordinated by the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and celebrated throughout Kentucky early childhood programs and community partners who are focused on increasing open communication, learning opportunities and shared decision-making power across Kentucky schools and early care and education systems.



