Kentucky Senate Majority announces new leadership in advance of 2025 session

The Senate Majority Caucus has concluded its leadership elections to designate legislators to key positions that will guide the chamber in the upcoming session. T

hese leaders will oversee Senate operations, manage legislative priorities, and maintain procedural efficiency as they work toward enacting policies for the benefit of all Kentuckians.

The following senators were elected to Kentucky Senate Majority Leadership positions:

• Senate President – Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, represents the 25th Senate District, including Clay, Jackson, Knox, McCreary, Owsley, and Whitley Counties. Stivers was re-elected as Senate President. Stivers is now the longest-serving Senate president in Kentucky history with this election. • President Pro Tempore – Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, represents the 9th Senate District, which includes Barren, Edmonson, Green, and Hart Counties, as well as northwestern Warren County. Givens was re-elected as President Pro Tempore. • Majority Floor Leader – Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, represents the 16th Senate District, including Adair, Allen, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Taylor Counties and eastern Warren County. • Majority Whip – Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, represents the 32nd Senate District, including Logan, Simpson, and Todd Counties and southern Warren County. • Majority Caucus Chair – Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, represents the 4th Senate District, including Henderson, Hopkins, Union, and Webster Counties.

The newly elected Senate leaders assumed their roles immediately.

Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus