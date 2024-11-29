Family Nurturing Center drives awareness of child abuse and neglect, helps region’s children

A common response to hearing about child abuse and neglect is “That only happens in other neighborhoods.”

Statistically, that’s not true. Both abuse and neglect affect wealthy and low-income neighborhoods

and every area in between.

In 2023, Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties reported more than 3,000 cases of abuse and neglect. That same year, Hamilton County had nearly 1,200 cases of abuse and neglect. It’s estimated one in four children in Northern Kentucky/ Greater Cincinnati will experience child abuse or neglect before their 18th birthday.

Family Nurturing Center is participating in Giving Tuesday on December 3, hosting special events in April for National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, and holding a Prom For A Purpose on May 16 at Turfway Park Gaming & Racing.

By participating in all of these events you are helpomg the Family Nurturing Center continue its work of spreading awareness of how to prevent, recognize and report abuse and neglect.

The Family Nurturing Center strives to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships. All of its services are completely free — families don’t pay anything for the programs. The nonprofit serves 12,000 people annually, including 300 Hamilton County foster families weekly.

The agency invites the community to take part in:

• Blue Ribbon Ceremony 2025 date to be determined

Family Nurturing Center launches National Child Abuse Prevention Month with our free Blue-Ribbon Ceremony at Tom Gill Chevrolet, 7830 Commerce Drive in Florence.

The event:

• Celebrates the 21st anniversary of Tom Gill hosting the ceremony

• Promotes Family Nurturing Center’s child abuse prevention programs

• Honors children affected by abuse and neglect by tying blue ribbons to the fence line surrounding the dealership.

The blue ribbon gained significance after a boy lost his life at the hands of his parent. His grandmother wanted to generate awareness of the issue of child abuse and tied a blue ribbon to her car antennae. Today the blue ribbon is recognized internationally as the symbol for child abuse prevention.

• Wear Blue Day will be on April 9

• Blue Sunday on April 12

Places of worship for all faiths are asked to join together in a day of prayer on Sunday, April 12. A national movement, Blue Sunday demonstrates support for children and families who have been affected by abuse and shows appreciation to those who care for abused or neglected children.

Show support for Child Abuse Prevention Month by promoting Wear Blue Day on Wednesday, April 9, and posting photos on social media using the tags #WearBlue4KYKids #OhioWearsBlue #FamilyNurturingCenter #stopchildabuse

• Prom for a Purpose on May 16

Funds raised through the 4th Annual Prom for a Purpose benefits Family Nurture Center’s commitment to cultivating safe children, thriving families and nurturing communities. The prom is your chance to relive your high school prom — or get that second chance at a more memorable dance. Friday, May 16, 7-11 p.m.

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.

Family Nurturing Center