American Alliance for Manufacturing poll shows rising consumer interest drives push for ‘Made in USA’ goods

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

When surveyed, 77% of Americans prefer to buy goods made in the United States, especially during holidays, and 82% said they would buy more if available.

A new poll from the American Alliance for Manufacturing conducted the survey.

According to Amazon’s Small Business Impact report, independent sellers in Kentucky sold more than 22 million items last year. But despite a strong consumer preference, online retailers are not required to provide country-of-origin labeling.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, said while U.S.-made gifts may have a slightly higher price tag, they do not come with ethical baggage as some items made in other countries.

“There’s no tariffs paid on them. They’re not necessarily subject to inspection,” Paul outlined. “We know from reports that a lot of them are not made particularly well, that have some toxins in them, and may come from supply chains that have forced labor. ”

Around 20% of holiday shoppers will use Chinese apps such as TikTok and Temu this holiday season. The Alliance’s online 2024 Holiday Gift Guide lists products from more than 100 manufacturers and makers from all 50 states.

Paul pointed out shoppers have a variety of reasons for seeking out U.S.-made products ranging from sustainability to ethical supply chains. He noted three in five Americans said they have made a conscious effort to buy American-made products in the past year.

“It could be about patriotism and supporting local jobs but whatever the reason for it, it’s actually something that I think unites a lot of people in our country,” Paul asserted. “That’s really important, especially as we get closer to the holidays.”

More than 363,000 small businesses operate in Kentucky, employing 42% of workers in the Commonwealth, according to federal data.