Spread holiday cheer with Kentucky State Police Trooper Teddy Bears available through Monday

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Through Monday, Kentuckians should be on the lookout for bears – Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Teddy Bears that is – as the annual holiday Trooper Teddy sale has started and lasts until Monday.

“Britainy and I encourage Kentuckians to support the Trooper Teddy program by adding a bear to your Christmas shopping list,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “By doing so you are helping us spread a little Christmas joy to some kids who really need it.”

The Trooper Teddy Bear Project came to life in December 1989, when then Kentucky first lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a gala fundraiser at Red Mile Racecourse earlier that summer.

The black-tie event raised the funds needed to purchase 2,000 Trooper Teddy Bears. The first allotment of bears included a personal note from Mrs. Wilkinson with each stuffed animal. Since its inception, the program has been a heartwarming part of KSP’s community outreach.

“For decades, the Trooper Teddy Bear has been a beacon of hope for Kentucky children,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “We invite the public to support this worthy cause, which honors KSP’s legacy and comforts the youngest members of the Commonwealth who may be dealing with trauma.”

To give the gift of comfort this holiday season, Trooper Teddy Bears are available for purchase online and at any KSP Post. Customers may pick up their bears at a local KSP Post or have them shipped to their home for an additional fee. You can visit the Trooper Teddy website to purchase a bear or make a tax-deductible contribution to the Trooper Teddy Project.

They are provided at no cost to the kids, their families, or taxpayers, as Kentucky Trooper Outreach is completely donation driven.