Florence police didn’t shave in November to raise funds for Children’s Hospital Cancer Unit

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The Florence Police Department has once again decided to lay down their razors for charity.

For the seventh straight year, police personnel gave up shaving the entire month of November, for a price.

“Everyone who participates has to put in $25,” said Captain Greg Rehkamp. “It started out as a chance to grow a beard, which is usually not permitted, but then everybody thought it

would be a good idea to raise money for charity.”

The decision was made to give any money raised to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati.

“I mean, who doesn’t think Children’s Hospital is a good cause?” Rehkamp said. “We even have other members of the department who don’t or can’t grow beards contribute to the cause, as well as the entire government.”

Rehkamp said that when people donate there is a link on the Facebook page so that

they can donate their money directly to Children’s Hospital under their cause. Give here.

It was Rehkamp who started the mission seven years ago because he thought it would be good for morale if the men in the department could have a month off of being clean shaven, and if they did that, they could raise money for charity at the same time.

But the families of the newly bearded guys have mixed feelings about the way they look with facial hair.

“My wife loves it,” said Rehkamp with a laugh. “But my daughter hates it!”

When it is all said and done, representatives from Children’s Hospital come to the Florence City building and as many police who aren’t out policing the streets come and gather for a picture as the oversized check is presented to the people from the hospital.

But the amount on the check just represents the amount raised to that point. Donations are taken all the way through November, so if anyone would like to help the police out for a

good cause since it is Thanksgiving week, they can still make their money count.

“We had a goal for the first year, which was not very high, probably something like $500,” Rehkamp recalled. “We blew past that pretty fast, and the amount has been going up since then. Last year we collected $2608. Our goal last year and this year is $2500, and we are not there yet, so we can use any and all donations.”

He said about 80 percent of the people who work in the building donate to the cause. In the police department, 51 out of 74 are participating. They also have people who just support

the police and donate to the project, because they know this is what police do – they help people.

“The motto this year is Giving Hope to Kids at Cincinnati Childrens,” Captain Rehkamp said. “The kids at the hospital didn’t do anything wrong that they have to be there. They deserve our help.”

Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery is on board with the project. This is the first No Shave November since he became police chief.

“The Florence Police Department is proud to partner with the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Cancer Unit in support of cancer treatment and research,” said Mallery. “This marks the 7th year our department has participated in the “No Shave November” campaign. Throughout the month, officers who contribute a minimum of $25 are permitted to wear neatly trimmed facial hair. This year, we successfully raised over $2,000, bringing the total amount raised over the past seven years to more than $17,000. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have generously contributed to this important cause, which will make a meaningful impact on children in the Greater Cincinnati area.”