Football Flashback: Ryle turned turnovers into touchdowns to win 2006 Class 4A state semifinal game

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle’s offensive unit converted two fumbles, two interceptions and two botched punts into touchdowns during a 59-28 win over Henderson County in a Class 4A state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 24, 2006.

It was the highest point total of the season for the Raiders and put them in the state championship game for the first time in the history of the program. The offense ended the night with 508 total yards (346 rushing, 162 passing).

Ryle senior running back Vince Murray picked up 193 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. A blocked punt set up his first touchdown. A few minutes later, Henderson County’s punter was tackled at the 22-yard line and Murray scored again five plays later.

The Raiders’ next two touchdowns were scored by senior running back Scott Gray in the second quarter. Gray then intercepted a pass on defense and that resulted in a 47-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Kyle Benke to junior wide receiver Josh Morgan that gave their team a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.

Louisville Trinity defeated Ryle, 41-7, in the Class 4A state final. The playoff system went to six classes the following season. The Raiders made it to the Class 6A semifinals in 2010 and this season.

Murray attended the U.S. Naval Academy and is now a U.S. Marine Corps jet pilot. He played fullback on the 2009 Navy team that posted an 11-4 record and he finished the season as the Middies’ second leading rusher with 971 yards.

Here’s a look at other Northern Kentucky high school football playoff games played between Nov. 24-30 over the last five decades.

Friday, Nov. 26, 1982 — During a rain-soaked game that resulted in numerous turnovers, Highlands scored the lone touchdown to defeat Franklin-Simpson, 6-0, in the Class 3A state final at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. After recovering a fumble in the first quarter, Highlands scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeff Kremer to receiver Mike Thompson and ended up posting the first perfect record in team history at 15-0.

Friday, Nov. 26, 1994 — Shaun Alexander rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns as Boone County rolled to a 36-19 victory over Fern Creek in the Class 4A state semifinals. Alexander scored the game’s first touchdown on a 74-yard run and ended up with 3,166 rushing yards for the season. He got another touchdown in the state championship game to finish the season with 50, which is still a state record.

Friday, Nov. 29, 2013 — Newport Central Catholic won a state semifinal game against Somerset, 49-48, in double overtime to reach the Class 2A state final for the fifth time in seven years. After Jacob Smith scored the game-tying touchdown on a 2-yard run, John Caudill kicked his seventh extra point to seal the win. NewCath senior quarterback Mac Franzen completed 12 of 22 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 — Two takeaways in the final two minutes closed out a strong defensive performance that carried Cooper to a 17-15 win over Highlands in a Class 5A semifinal game. After Carson Taylor kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Cooper the lead, the Jaguars recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass to clinch their first playoff victory in five years. Both of Cooper’s touchdowns came on passes from Cam O’Hara to Austin Alexander.