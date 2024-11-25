Kentucky Kingdom debuts inaugural Christmas celebration with ‘snow-breaking’ ceremony

Kentucky Kingdom Theme and Waterpark has debuted its latest investment project, Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom, with a festive “snow-breaking” ceremony.

The holly-jolly event officially welcomed the park’s first-ever Christmas celebration at the foot of the state’s newest and largest snow tubing hill – Blizzard Bluff. Park leadership was joined by executives from its parent company, Herschend, and representatives from the City of Louisville, Louisville Tourism, Kentucky Tourism and community partners. The Lyman T Johnson Traditional Middle School choir performed carols and were the first official snow tubers.

“We are thrilled to see Herschend’s continued investment in Kentucky Kingdom, especially with the exciting addition of Christmas in Kentucky Kingdom. It’s a testament to Herschend’s commitment to create new jobs, enhance our city’s entertainment offerings and create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

“We are beyond excited to share Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom with Kentuckiana families and start a new tradition of creating memories worth repeating together,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager. “Our hosts have put so much love into creating a family-friendly day-to-night experience that celebrates the season with something for everyone – from 1.5 million sparkling lights to 300 Christmas trees, to joyful holiday characters and specialty food items, and we can’t wait for families to experience it.”

Kentucky Kingdom also announced a special holiday partnership with Norton Children’s Hospital. A portion of proceeds from each Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom ticket sold will be donated to the hospital. The park will also host a toy drive for Norton Children’s between Nov. 23 and Dec. 15. Guests who bring a toy will receive a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” hot beverage coupon. Kentucky Kingdom will present a check and donated toys to the hospital before Christmas. Program details are available at www.kentuckykingdom.com.

During the festive event, park leadership teased future developments by announcing a $25 million investment to bring new and exciting experiences for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

“Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom was our largest investment since purchasing the property in 2021, but it’s just the beginning,” said Worrell. “We’re wholeheartedly committed to growing alongside our community, and with another $25 million investment over the next two seasons, we will continue to significantly expand our entertainment offerings and add value for our guests.”

The new family holiday celebration runs from November 29-January 4 and is included with Daily Admission and Season Pass. Guests will have access to rides and 40 unique holiday-themed experiences for the whole family. There are four special zones to explore:

• Classic Christmas: Features immersive festive decor, over 300 Christmas trees, King Louie’s Candyland, and a holiday drive-through experience on the Tin Lizzie’s Starlight Speedway. • Holly Jolly Junction: An enchanting realm where the beloved tale of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® and his companions come alive for a unique experience you won’t find anywhere else in the region. • Santa’s Village: Have a meet & greet with Santa and find out if you are on the nice list; check out the Christmas Countdown and travel through a 60’ illuminated light tunnel. • The Snow Zone: Centered around the largest snow tubing hill in Kentucky (175 ft of real snow.) Build a snowman, make snow angels, and roast s’mores by the fire, or book a private igloo.

Kentucky Kingdom