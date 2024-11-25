NKY Chamber December 3 Eggs ‘N Issues to provide overview of region’s transportation developments

The next Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Eggs ‘N Issues breakfast, On The Move: A Look at Regional Transportation Developments, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Mark Policinski, CEO at Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), and Robert “Bob” Yeager, Chief Engineer at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6, will speak about and provide updates for key infrastructure projects.

About the Speakers:

• Mark Policinski, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Regional Council of Governments CEO, has held this role for more than 20 years. He previously served as CEO of the Brown Publishing Company and as vice president of the CoStar Group. Prior to his time in Cincinnati, Policinski was working in Washington, D.C., in the Ronald Reagan Administration. He’s served on many public and private sector boards over the years, including the Board of Mater Filius Queen City. • Bob Yeager, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Chief Engineer, got his start with KYTC in 1975, where he started as an engineer-in-training for the Covington district office. He took a few years away starting in 2003 to work for a local consulting firm but returned in 2009 as the branch manager for project development in District 6 and has now served in his current role of Chief Engineer since 2016.

“We are experiencing an array of infrastructure projects across parts of Northern Kentucky helping to drive progress and enhance connectivity,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “From improvements to the Route 8/Fourth Street Bridge and work around the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, to essential local road projects like Route 536 and the large-scale efforts going into the Brent Spence Bridge, each project contributes to building a better and stronger Northern Kentucky. This event is a great opportunity for our business community to hear from experts how these projects will drive our future.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: On The Move: A Look at Regional Transportation Developments will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9:00 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce