Governor announces domestic violence grants for prevention, justice to 30 organizations

Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $2,118,743 to 30 organizations across the Commonwealth to combat domestic violence and seeking justice for survivors, including organizations in Northern Kentucky.

This funding is being awarded from the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant program, focused on stopping sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. Funds are allocated for law enforcement, prosecutors, victim services and state and local courts. It also supports community and local projects serving adult and youth (ages 11-17) victims.



“Today’s announcement is important to me because we’re making progress on protecting victims of violent crimes – and helping more people feel safe in their community,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are doing everything possible to hold offenders accountable and provide resources survivors need.”

The Governor presented UofL Health with a grant award of $62,720 to provide support for a new hospital-based advocacy program and funding to hire a full-time domestic violence advocate.

Grantees also included St. Elizabeth Medical Center Inc. and ION Center for Violence Prevention.



“We are thrilled to receive Violence Against Women Act grant funding, which will allow us to better care for intimate partner violence victims at UofL Health. Victims deserve wrap-around supportive services regardless of where in the community they seek help, and UofL Health will be able to expand this support with VAWA grant funding,” said Amanda Corzine, UofL Health SAFE Services director. “We are grateful to Team Kentucky for supporting victims of violence in our community.”