Frank X Walker coming to BCPL to talk about his book on African Americans and the Civil War

Frank X. Walker presents How African American Resistance and Resilience in Kentucky won the Civil War on Saturday, November 16 at 1 p.m. at Boone County Public Library in Burlington or virtually via Zoom.

Following Walker’s presentation, there will be a Q&A session and book signing.

Margaret Garner, Lewis Hayden, Minister Gabriel Burdette, the fathers of Paul Lawrence Dunbar and General Charles Young, as well as the over 23,000 men who became USCT, exemplified the resilience epitomized by African American Kentuckians before, during and after the Civil War, validating Abraham Lincoln’s prescient statement that “I hope to have God on my side, but I must have Kentucky.”

Register to attend the event at BCPL or via Zoom.

Multidisciplinary artist and educator, Frank X Walker is the first African American writer to be named Kentucky Poet Laureate. He is the author of the children’s book, A is for Affrilachia, and thirteen collections of poetry, including Turn Me Loose: The Unghosting of Medgar Evers, which was awarded a NAACP Image Award for Poetry and the Black Caucus

American Library Association Honor Award.

Voted one of the most creative professors in the south, Walker coined the term “Affrilachia” and co-founded the Affrilachian Poets. He serves as Professor of Creative Writing and African American and Africana Studies at the University of Kentucky.

The How African American Resistance and Resilience in Kentucky won the Civil War event is a partnership between Boone County Public Library and the African American Genealogy Group of Kentucky and made possible by a grant from Kentucky Humanities.

Boone County Public Library