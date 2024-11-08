Governor’s update on medical cannabis: all 106 cities/counties on the ballot approved it

At his press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on medical cannabis in the Commonwealth following this week’s election.

Part of the new system for medical cannabis allowed local governments to make decisions about whether to let medical cannabis businesses operate within their jurisdictions or let voters decide.

Twenty-one county governments made the decision to opt out – meaning not to allow medical cannabis businesses – while 39 made the decision to directly authorize these businesses.

Fifty-three county governments opted to let voters decide. For cities, 53 opted out or were opted out by action of their counties and 184 decided to stay in.

The Governor announced that all 106 cities and counties that had medical cannabis on the ballot voted to allow medical cannabis businesses to operate in their communities.

“This signals what we have known for a long time, which is that the jury is no longer out on medical cannabis,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentuckians want their families, friends and neighbors who have serious medical conditions – like cancer, multiple sclerosis or PTSD – to have safe and affordable access. We are keeping our promise to make sure they will.”